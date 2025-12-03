Some followers of Sanatan Dharma, other religions trying to defame Islam: Mahmood Madani

New Delhi, Dec 3 Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani on Wednesday said that a few individuals claiming to be "followers of Sanatan Dharma" and some other religions are trying to "abuse and defame Islam", adding that such individuals are "fulfilling the Pakistani agenda".

Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interview, Madani slammed the political parties and leaders who are "using Islam and jihad as a slur".

He demanded that the concept of 'jihad' be taught in schools, and talked about the Delhi terror blast accused, Islam being 'used' for terrorism, Congress and AIMIM claiming to fight for the Muslim community, and the recent row over the Sanchar Saathi App.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: You issued a stern warning in Bhopal recently, where you said, "Whenever injustice occurs, there will be jihad". This followed a massive controversy. Why is 'jihad so significant for the Muslim community?

Mahmood Madani: People of the country should understand what jihad is; there are different types of jihad, under what circumstances it is undertaken, when it can be carried out, who can perform it, and who cannot. Secondly, the country must recognise that jihad is a sacred religious term in Islam. If someone has a problem with Islam, they should openly declare that they are an enemy of Islam and do not accept Muslims, then they may refer to jihad however they wish.

However, a few individuals, who identify themselves as followers of Sanatan Dharma or other faiths, were abusing Islam and attempting to create discord. It is important for me to warn the nation that these people are behaving rudely, they want to spread terrorism in the country, they are being hostile to the country; these are traitors who are fulfilling the agenda of our enemy nations like Pakistan.

IANS: Why do you think that Islam or the concept of 'jihad' is being targeted?

Mahmood Madani: We object and strongly oppose the fact that Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and senior leaders of a particular political party use the word 'jihad' while abusing others and look for chances to defame Islam. We will keep opposing this strongly," he added.

IANS: You said 'jihad' is important for the nation. Why should everyone be aware of it?

Mahmood Madani: Jihad should be taught in schools. This concept exists in all religions, and everyone should be taught about it.

IANS: The Delhi terror blast accused had defended suicide bombing by calling it a "martyrdom operation, as it has been known in Islam". The attack killed several innocent people. Many people, mainly doctors from Al Falah University, are being arrested in connection with this attack. How do you see this?

Mahmood Madani: Law enforcement agencies are doing their job. Whether they are right or wrong will be decided in court. They should be allowed to work. As far as this incident or the Pahalgam incident is concerned, we have strongly condemned both. We oppose such acts. We believe that if humanity is attacked -- even if it is done in the name of Islam or jihad -- then it is an attack against Islam itself.

All Indians are pained that innocent people were killed to spread terror. We feel that pain just as every citizen does -- in fact, we feel it twice as much, because innocents were killed in the attack and on top of that, the attack was carried out in the name of Islam. We have been fighting against it for the past 30 years and will continue to do this -- this is true 'jihad'. Ending terrorism is true jihad.

IANS: Congress claims that it is fighting for the rights of the Muslim community. What is your take on this?

Mahmood Madani: This is a very political question. It is wrong to expect any mainstream political party to fight only for Muslims or raise only their issues. I do not want to keep such expectations from any party. Right now, it (Congress) is not even able to raise its own issues -- how will it raise anyone else's?

IANS: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also claims that he fights for the Muslim community. He is also facing allegations of being an agent of the BJP. What is your opinion on this?

Mahmood Madani: Politics should not be seen only from the perspective of Muslims. For the country and for nation building, like the issue of pollution, whether it is air, water, or even the pollution of minds. Political parties and civil society should fight this. Whether they fight together or separately, that is their choice. I believe our parties are not fighting on basic issues properly. In this, everyone has failed.

As far as the allegations against Owaisi are concerned, I do not want to speak about anyone in that manner.

IANS: What is your take on the Sanchar Saathi app row?

Mahmood Madani: I have heard the Minister of Communications say that anyone can delete the application if they want to. I feel that the compulsion should not remain. After the Minister's statement, I hope, if there is any such thing, they will change the notification. It is a matter of people's freedom. If you suspect someone, there are many ways to keep watch. If a person has a mobile phone in his/her pocket, no one can really escape -- that is what I feel.

