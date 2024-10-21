Some forces trying to create rift among people: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Oct 21 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said that some forces were trying to create a rift among people by attacking places of worship and called for foiling their designs by cooperating with the police in maintaining law and order.

Stating that the society in Telangana was enlightened, he exuded confidence that it would not encourage such provocative acts and extend cooperation to the state government.

Addressing the Police Flag Day Parade at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad, CM Reddy voiced concern over the recent act of vandalism at Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad and the subsequent incidents.

CM Reddy said the police would act firmly against those indulging in such attacks and trying to vitiate a peaceful atmosphere.

He urged people to act with restraint and cooperate with police in dealing with those whose actions are detrimental to society.

“If some people decide to punish the culprits themselves by taking the law into their hands, there will be no difference between them and those resorting to heinous acts,” he said.

Stating that police were dealing firmly with those indulging in crimes, CM Reddy said no one should have any doubts over this.

He emphasised the importance of peace and security for development and said no state will attract investments without proper law and order.

CM Reddy observed that criminals are adopting new methods and claimed that Telangana police became a role model for the country by establishing units like SIB and Greyhounds.

Voicing concern over increase in cybercrimes, he said police should observe closely the changes happening in society.

He also mentioned that drug abuse has increased in the state in the last ten years and ganja is being smuggled into Telangana from the neighbouring states.

The government took stringent measures to curb drug trafficking by setting up the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, he pointed out.

Referring to the traffic problem in Hyderabad, he called for using Artificial Intelligence for better traffic flow management.

Praising police personnel for their services in maintaining peace and harmony in society, CM Reddy appealed to people to recognise their services.

He also remarked that police should not be friendly with criminals but be victim-friendly.

Stating that the government is taking a slew of measures to enhance the self-respect of the police force, CM Reddy said Young India Police School with international standards will be established on 50 acres.

Apart from education, the school will also introduce sports and games and the government will support the children of police personnel, CM Reddy said.

CM Reddy asserted that the government was increasing compensation to the families of police officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and he also paid tributes to the police officers who laid down their lives for the nation.

He said 140 crore people of the country were sleeping peacefully because of a strong police system.

CM Reddy presented medals to winners in various categories of events at the Police Duty Meet. Director General of Police Dr Jitender and senior police officials were present.

