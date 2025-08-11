'Some people might...': PM Modi Takes 'Kosi' Jibe at Opposition Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls (Watch Video)

On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 newly constructed type VII multistory flats for MP's Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi . Inauguration of this project will help govt to save the countries funds. He said ministers were paying around Rs 1,500 crore annually in rent for leased buildings which was direct waste of countries money Similarly, the lack of sufficient MP housing also increased government expenses... After 2014, we took this task as a campaign. Since 2014, including these flats, approximately 350 MP residences have been constructed.

These building are named after beautiful rivers in India, Krishna, Godavari, Kosi and Hugli — four major rivers of India that give life to crores of people. These will give inspiration to our representatives also.” While addressing the gathering Modi took a dig at oppositions and said, "Some people might also have objections, if a building is named after the Kosi River, they won’t see the Kosi River but instead will think of the Bihar elections. To such small-minded people, I would certainly say that the tradition of naming after rivers binds our country together in the thread of unity....".

PM modi further added, "The India of the 21st century is as eager to develop as it is sensitive. Today, the country builds Kartavya Path and Kartavya Bhavan, fulfilling its duty of delivering piped water to millions of citizens..."

Meanwhile Under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) of the ministry of Jal Shakti PM Narendra Modi approved, Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project in March 2025. Estimated to cost of this project is projected around Rs 6,282 crore, including Rs 3,652 crore in central assistance to Bihar, is scheduled for completion by March 2029. The cabinet also approved central support of Rs 3,652 crore to Bihar for the project's completion within the stipulated timeframe.

Bihar's Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary thanked the Centre Friday, stating the project will divert 2,050 million cubic metres of surplus Kosi water to Bihar's Mahananda basin for irrigation by remodelling the Eastern Kosi Main Canal (EKMC).