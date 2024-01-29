Some snowfall in higher reaches but Kashmir's plains await ‘Nav Sheen’

Srinagar, Jan 29 Light snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours, but people in plains of valley continue to miss this season’s ‘Nav Sheen’.

Traditionally, Kashmiris greet each other and even send gifts of winter foods to friends and relatives on the first snowfall each winter.

Children would make snowmen and play snowball matches.

The first snowfall was thus called ‘Nav Sheen’ (New Snowfall) and the greetings exchanged on this occasion is called ‘Nav Sheen Mubarak’.

So far, there has been no snowfall in the plains as the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on December 21 will end tomorrow.

Minimum temperature has already risen appreciable in the valley and Jammu division, making bleak the possibility of a heavy snowfall this winter.

Srinagar had 3.6, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam 0.7 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town had minus 5 and Kargil minus 6.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.3, Katra 9, Batote 5.1, Bhaderwah 3.2 and Banihal 4 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor