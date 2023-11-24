'Something is happening': Solicitor General tells SC on AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension

New Delhi, Nov 24 Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday told the Supreme Court that "something is happening" in the matter pertaining to suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

"Something is happening, Milords! He (Chadha) met the Hon’ble Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Thereafter, some discussion has taken place. He will (possibly) be required to appear before the Committee," Mehta told a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“Sometimes, it's good to be calm. Just read between the lines on what the Solicitor General has said,” CJI Chandrachud told Chadha’s lawyer, who insisted for an immediate hearing on November 28.

In a very short hearing, SG Mehta requested that the hearing on the plea filed by Chadha may be adjourned.

A formal order from the court is awaited to ascertain the next date of listing.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had asked Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology for his alleged misconduct in the House. It had said that the apology tendered by the AAP leader will be “sympathetically” considered by the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.

Chadha was suspended in August this year on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, who appeared for Chadha, said that his client had no intention to affect the dignity of the Upper House of Parliament and will not hesitate to tender an unconditional apology afresh.

He added that the lawmaker had begged pardon at earlier occasions as well. "He (Chadha) is the youngest member of the house and there is no problem in tendering the apology," Farasat said.

Chadha has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha contending that the Chairman of the House cannot order suspension of a member pending inquiry, particularly, when the Committee on Privileges is already seized of the investigation on the very same issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor