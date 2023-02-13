Tripura elections 2023: Something like tsunami will happen, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha, the chief minister of Tripura, warned the opposition on Monday, saying that "something akin to a tsunami will happen" in the next elections, when the BJP is expected to win with record-breaking support. The northeastern state will have voting on February 16 and the result will be announced on March 2.

According to ANI Saha said, "You've heard of a tsunami, something like that will happen. Anything can happen but it will not be less than 2018. In 2018, we got 36 seats and our alliance partner got 8 seats. So this time we will get more than 36 seats."

"Double-engine govt helps you to ask for things easily (from the Centre). I had earlier seen that it was very difficult to meet Union Ministers, but if it is the same government, then you can meet easily. So the public understands all this," Saha added.

"It's a history that after 35 years of rule, BJP removed the Communist (govt) here in a democratic way. Communists committed murders and violence here, so it is important that they do not return to power as violence cannot lead to development," Saha stated.

On the possibility of a post-poll alliance with Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma's Tipra Motha party, Tripura CM Manik Saha says, "As per the data we have now, we can say that there are remote chances. Right now I don't see it."

"Our govt has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs. Many generations destroyed due to it...It came here from Myanmar via Assam & Mizoram, they made Tripura a corridor to Bangladesh. Today, we're the second-best performer in Northeast in drug seizure & destruction," Saha said.