'Sometimes court decisions are difficult to understand': SP on Delhi HC suspending Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence

New Delhi, Dec 24 After the Delhi High Court granted conditional relief to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar by suspending the life sentence awarded to him in the 2017 Unnao rape case, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai on Wednesday expressed concern, stating that "sometimes court decisions are difficult to understand".

A Division Bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him bail during the pendency of his appeal challenging the conviction.

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai told IANS, “It is unfortunate that sometimes court decisions are difficult to understand. But what can one comment on a court’s judgment? It has already been proven how much the Uttar Pradesh government tried to protect Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the level of protection provided to him. Now, the safety of the victim’s family is at risk. They are appealing for help. Hopefully, they will be given adequate security, and the court will take note of the situation and reconsider its decision.”

Rai also reacted to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement that the country is still facing “Hindu-Muslim problems” due to the Congress party’s idea of secularism and vote bank politics.

Responding to the remark, the Samajwadi Party MP said, “They are claiming that Congress is responsible for Hindu-Muslim politics, but today it is the BJP that is doing Hindu-Muslim politics. If Hindu, Muslim, Pakistan, Mandir and Masjid are removed from their discourse, they are left with nothing.”

He further reacted to Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s remarks on the Babri Masjid controversy, in which Singh said that the fate of a Babri Masjid-like structure in West Bengal would be similar to that of Ayodhya.

Rai alleged, “No foundation has been laid without planning. It was all planned by the BJP. Humayun Kabir was earlier associated with the BJP, and now the BJP wants to create another conspiracy in the upcoming elections because they cannot win on the basis of a mandate.”

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh on Tuesday described the Babri Masjid issue as part of a “hidden agenda” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Union Minister warned that if places were named after invaders, a situation similar to Ayodhya could arise.

When questioned about the Babri Masjid, Giriraj Singh claimed that Mamata Banerjee deliberately allowed Humayun Kabir to construct the mosque. He alleged that Kabir has not yet been arrested and that Banerjee has a hidden agenda behind the move, accusing her of trying to create conflict between Hindus and Muslims.

The Union Minister further said that people should not forget that if the youth and Hindus of the country removed the symbols of invaders from Ayodhya, then in the future, if similar names are retained in Bengal, anything could happen.

