Somnath Mandir not just pilgrimage centre but identity of India's history and civilisational journey

New Delhi, Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations on Sunday, offering prayers before Lord Somnath and also participating in the 'Sharuya Yatra', a ceremonial procession to honour those who laid down their lives in defending the historic shrine in Gujarat.

The temple, as highlighted by PM Modi earlier, stands tall as a symbol of India's indomitable spirit and resilience and also reflects latter's unwavering faith and service for the shrine's enduring makeover through the years.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, has shared a detailed account of how Somnath Mandir was not only a place for darshan for PM Modi but stood high on his priorities and how as Gujarat Chief Minister, he took multi-pronged steps to ensure that the visitors/pilgrims understand India's history, the journey of its civilisation, and also Somnath's role in shaping that story.

"Somnath draws its meaning from the survival of faith, memory, and cultural confidence across generations. As the nation celebrates Somnath Swabhimaan Parv, marking a thousand years since Somnath first faced destruction, the focus is not on what was broken, but on what endured," it said.

It summarises the series of steps taken by PM Modi, then Gujarat CM, to make the pilgrimage an enchanting, religiously fulfilling and spiritually awakening experience.

"In 2010, CM Modi prepared recommendations for all fifty temples under the Somnath Temple Trust. Based on these suggestions, four major projects were approved. Cleanliness was a key focus, with a full solid waste management system improving hygiene and reducing complaints. Parking facilities were expanded to ease congestion and improve the pilgrim experience," the X handle informed.

It further said that a seaside walkway was also developed with monetary support of Rs 40 crore. An Ocean View Promenade and the Yatradham Tourist Facilitation Centre were created, allowing devotees to walk comfortably along the coast.

"A museum explaining India's temple heritage was established, presenting eight major Hindu temple architectural styles and offering visitors insight into India's architectural traditions," it further informed.

The idea behind making the pilgrimage an enriching experience was that Somnath is a sacred space of faith, and the governance must ensure that devotees experience order, dignity, and spiritual fulfilment while performing darshan, puja, and rituals.

