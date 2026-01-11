Somnath Swabhiman Parv: PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple

Somnath (Gujarat), Jan 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Sunday as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' celebrations.

Amid Vedic chants, PM Modi performed 'Abhishek' and 'Aarti' at the historic temple and sought the blessings of Lord Somnath.

He also interacted with the priests and administration of the sacred shrine. He also met the children from Gurukuls.

The Prime Minister then proceeded towards the artists who performed during his 'Shaurya Yatra' and greeted them. He also played drums with one of the artist groups.

Before offering prayers at the Somnath Temple, PM Modi participated in the 'Shaurya Yatra' at Somnath Temple. He witnessed cultural performances from artists across the country.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple.

As the rhythm of the 'Damru', an instrument associated with Lord Shiva, filled the air, PM Modi was welcomed by large crowds lining the roads, eager to catch a glimpse of him.

People showered him with flowers and chanted "Modi-Modi" in excitement.

During the event, he took the 'Damrus' in both hands and played it, raising his arms and flicking his wrist.

Artists from Rajasthan, Punjab, Manipur, Gujarat, and other regions performed as the Prime Minister continued along the yatra, greeting everyone he passed.

Artists participating in the 'Shaurya Yatra' expressed their enthusiasm for Prime Minister Modi's visit and, speaking to IANS, said they were very excited to meet him.

Following his visit to the Somnath Temple, a significant public event is scheduled at Sadbhavna Maidan, where the Prime Minister will address the audience.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Rajkot, where he will open the trade show and exhibition as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Marwari University at 1.35 p.m.

He is also set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra at 2.00 p.m.

Later, PM Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir Metro Station in Gandhinagar, where he will launch the Phase 2 route of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir.

The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' serves as a tribute to the temple's enduring legacy as a symbol of India's civilisational courage, spiritual strength, and repeated reconstruction despite centuries of invasions. The event highlights the sacrifices of countless devotees who defended the shrine, ensuring its revival time and again.

This year also marks 75 years since the modern reconstruction of the temple, inaugurated in 1951 by the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad, following efforts led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence.

