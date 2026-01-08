Somnath Swabhiman Parv remembers those who never compromised with their principles and ethos, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 8 As the Somnath Swabhiman Parv commenced on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the programme was meant to remember the countless people of the country who never compromised on their principles and remained steadfast in their resolve despite the most difficult circumstances.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being organised to mark 1,000 years since the first major attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026, and celebrates the enduring spirit of the sacred shrine and India's cultural resilience, as the temple was rebuilt repeatedly after multiple destructions by invaders over the centuries.

The Prime Minister initiated the observance as a symbol of faith, destruction and rebuilding, underlining how the temple's continuous restoration across generations culminated in its reconstruction in the 1950s, reflecting national pride and the strength of India's civilisation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Somnath Swabhiman Parv begins today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, Somnath faced its first-ever attack. The attack of 1026 and the subsequent attacks couldn't diminish the eternal faith of millions, nor break the civilisational spirit that rebuilt Somnath time and again."

He also shared photographs from his earlier visits to Somnath and urged citizens to share their memories and experiences related to the holy shrine using the hashtag 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'.

"Somnath Swabhiman Parv is about remembering the countless children of Bharat Mata, who never compromised with their principles and ethos. However daunting the times were, their resolve remained unshaken and their commitment to our ethos unwavering," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling an important chapter in independent India's history, PM Modi also referred to the celebrations marking 50 years of the restoration of the Somnath Temple, a process initiated soon after Independence by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sharing glimpses of a programme held in Somnath on October 31, 2001, the Prime Minister said, "This was the year when we marked 50 years since the rebuilt Somnath Temple opened its doors in 1951 in the presence of the then President Dr Rajendra Prasad. The efforts of Sardar Patel, K.M. Munshi and several others were noteworthy. It was also when the 125th Jayanti of Sardar Patel was being marked."

He further mentioned that the 2001 programme was attended by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Home Minister L.K. Advani and several other dignitaries.

"In 2026, we mark 75 years since the grand ceremony of 1951!" PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, year-long activities have been planned at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

A range of spiritual and social programmes will be organised at the temple premises from January 8 to January 11.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit the Somnath Temple on January 11 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv events.

The central theme is 'Unbroken Faith', emphasising the temple's significance as a symbol of India's enduring culture and spirit despite repeated assaults.

Earlier, PM Modi, in a blog post, said that the Somnath Temple is the eternal proclamation of the Indian soul, asserting that while hate and fanaticism may have the power to destroy for a moment, faith and conviction in the power of goodness have the strength to create for eternity.

He recalled that Sardar Patel's visit to the site during Diwali in 1947 deeply moved him, leading to the decision to rebuild the temple at the same location.

"On May 11, 1951, a grand Somnath Temple was opened to devotees in the presence of Dr Rajendra Prasad," he said.

PM Modi noted that Nehru was against the idea of the government being officially involved in the restoration of the Somnath temple.

"The great Sardar Sahib was not alive to see this historic day, but the fulfilment of his dream stood tall before the nation. The then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was not too enthused with this development. He did not want the Honourable President as well as Ministers to associate with this special event. He said that this event created a bad impression of India. But Dr Rajendra Prasad stood firm, and the rest is history," PM Modi wrote in his blog post.

Despite Nehru's objections, Sardar Patel, K.M. Munshi (who led the construction efforts), and President Rajendra Prasad were strong proponents of the temple's restoration as a symbol of national pride. The temple was ultimately restored using money collected from public donations and not government funds.

PM Modi said no discussion on Somnath is complete without mentioning K.M. Munshi, who strongly supported Sardar Patel.

