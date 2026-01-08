Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Shaurya Yatra to see participation of 108 horsemen in traditional attire 

Gandhinagar, Jan 8 The four-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv kicked off at the Somnath Mahadev Temple on Thursday, marking the 75th anniversary of the inauguration of the historic shrine of Lord Shiva.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Somnath Temple on January 11 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

One of the upcoming highlights of the festival is the grand Shaurya Yatra, which will be held on the concluding day i.e. January 11 and will see 108 horsemen of the Gujarat Police Cavalry participate in traditional attire.

The horses symbolise power, while Somnath reflects self-respect, together recalling a legacy of sacrifice and bravery. To participate in this Shaurya Yatra, horses and riders from 15 districts of the Gujarat Police Cavalry have arrived in Somnath.

Under the guidance of DIG Shri Rajendrasinh Chudasama, the horsemen have been rehearsing in Somnath for the past three days. Today’s rehearsal filled the atmosphere with chants of ‘Jai Somnath – Har Har Mahadev’.

Early this morning, the four-day festival kicked off with a 72-hour-long ‘Akhand Omkar Jap’ at the temple premises. The ceremony marked its opening with the resounding echoes of conch shells and traditional 'damrus'.

Swabhiman Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of Somnath temple as the year 2026 marks 1,000 years, since the first attack on Somnath took place in January 1026 AD.

The Somnath Mahadev Temple reflects India’s self-respect, resilience, and reconstruction. Despite repeated invasions, Somnath rose again and stands firm as a symbol of the nation’s unwavering pride.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv seeks to bring this history alive for the present generation. The four-day event will celebrate India’s cultural confidence, spiritual heritage, and national pride, spreading Somnath’s message of self-respect across the nation.

