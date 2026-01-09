'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' to honour cultural heritage, spiritual legacy ahead of PM Modi's Gujarat visit tomorrow

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', a three-day celebration highlighting India's cultural guardians and the enduring significance of its spiritual centres, is underway in Gujarat's Somnath.

Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani said the festival reflects the deep and unbroken bond millions of Indians share with the revered Somnath temple.

Vaghani noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has been able to reconnect the younger generation with India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

He said the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' is a representation of the faith that lives in the hearts of people and showcases India's civilizational continuity.

A major highlight of the festival is the 72-hour uninterrupted Omkar chanting by young rishikumars, a practice suggested by the Prime Minister for the welfare of humanity and global well-being.

Vaghani said the continuous chanting has created a unique atmosphere of devotion and spiritual energy across Somnath.

He also recalled that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had restored the Somnath temple after Independence, reaffirming the nation's faith, identity and pride.

"Many great souls have sacrificed to preserve Indian culture. 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' is a tribute to their memory and contribution," he said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Somnath on January 10, and his presence is expected to make the celebrations historic.

A Shaurya Yatra featuring 108 horses has been organised in his honour, along with a grand drone show that will add to the spectacle.

Lakhs of devotees from across the state are arriving in Somnath to participate in the celebrations.

A traditional revadi procession by saints and sadhus was held on Friday.

With elaborate arrangements, decorative lighting and well-planned event management, Somnath is glowing with festive divinity.

Minister Vaghani invited citizens from all communities to join this significant celebration of Sanatan Dharma.

He also noted that Prime Minister Modi will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot, which will play an important role in the development and investment landscape of Saurashtra and Gujarat.

