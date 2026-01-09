Somnath Temple emerges as centre of women empowerment, over 350 female staff employed by Trust

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 Somnath Temple, a vibrant centre of India's cultural heritage and spiritual consciousness, is known the world over as a centre of faith and devotion. However, this sacred shrine is not just limited to worship and darshan alone, today, it has emerged as a powerful centre for women's empowerment.

The Somnath Trust, the nodal body for managing temple administration, has given direct and indirect employment to thousands of people, out of which more than 350 are women – engaged in multiple services at the sacred temple.

Presently, a total of 906 employees is providing services at the Somnath Temple Trust, out of which 262 are women. Interestingly, the Bilva forest inside the temple premises is completely managed by women. The 16 women working there maintain the sanctity of temple by focusing on environmental protection, green initiatives and cleanliness. This arrangement serves as example of efficient management.

About 30 women serve in the temple's dining hall. The women keep the temple’s tradition of selfless service alive by serving food to thousands of devotees with love and devotion.

The participation of 65 women in the sacred task of distributing prasad further reflects their discipline, dedication and reliability.

In total, 363 women are directly or indirectly employed through the Somnath Temple Trust. These women have stable income, leading to their economic independence and a positive shift in their standard of living.

These figures are not just mere numbers, but they reflect the trust's inclusive ideology and commitment to providing equal opportunities. The active participation of women in temple management, service activities and daily operations shows at par treatment for both genders by the temple administration.

This exemplary practice of engaging women in temple services has won admiration from one and all, who see this as an appropriate model of women empowerment by blending spiritual heritage with social responsibility.

