Somnath temple symbolises India’s eternal spirit, revived under PM Modi, says Swami Chidanand

Rishikesh, Jan 5 Swami Chidanand Saraswati, head of Parmarth Niketan, expressed deep and emotional reflections on the completion of 1,000 years since the destruction of the Somnath Temple.

He said that the history of Somnath is not merely a story of destruction, but an immortal saga of victory, resolve, and pride.

According to him, Somnath is not just a temple - it is the soul of India, a timeless call of the conch, and a proclamation of eternal truth.

Swami Chidanand further said history bears witness to the fact that Somnath was repeatedly destroyed, plundered, and desecrated. Yet, each time, the spirit of India rose stronger than before. Stones may have broken, spires may have fallen, but faith and determination were never shattered.

In a conversation with IANS, Swami Chidanand said that throughout history, many invaders came driven by arrogance, rage, and a frenzy of destruction. They may have declared that they would erase everything, but in the end, it was they who vanished. Numerous invaders, including Mahmud of Ghazni, came and went - their empires crumbled, their wealth returned to dust - but on that same land, Somnath stands today, shining with full glory, peace, and unwavering resolve.

He said that Somnath continues to proclaim that “truth alone triumphs” because truth always prevails, and no power based on truth can be destroyed. Time may have changed the mighty, but every obstacle has had to yield before the rock of truth.

Reflecting on the 1,000-year journey from 1026 to 2026, Swami Chidanand said that this period symbolises India’s unbroken faith, patience, and revival.

He highlighted Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar’s reconstruction, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s determined efforts, and, in contemporary times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in restoring Somnath’s glory on the global stage as milestones in India’s saga of victory.

In this context, saints in Vrindavan, Mathura, performed Rudrabhishek to commemorate the attacks on the Somnath Temple. They said Mahmud of Ghazni’s aim was not only to destroy the temple but to eradicate the eternal Sanatan tradition from the country.

Marking the 1,000 years since the 1026 attack by Mahmud from Ghazni, the saints said that despite repeated attacks, Somnath stands firm to this day.

Referring to an article by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saints said that Somnath is a living testament to the pride and indomitable courage of India’s countless brave sons, who kept the country’s spirit alive in the face of every challenge.

Dharm Raksha Manch saint Saurabh Gaur told IANS that 1,000 years ago, Mahmud Ghaznavi came to India, looted the temple, and planned to destroy Sanatan Dharma.

Although the temple suffered damage, the power of Sanatan Dharma and Lord Shiva ensured that Somnath’s existence remains intact - an inspiring moment for the faith.

He added that just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the magnificent construction of the Ram Temple, at that time, Sardar Patel had overseen the remarkable reconstruction of Somnath Temple.

Meanwhile, Acharya Badrish said that India has always followed the principle of “May all be happy” (Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah), but invaders came to spread violence and destruction.

Despite this, India remained steadfast in its tradition and culture. He said the country is blessed that today, leaders like Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are protecting Dharma, making this a moment of joy and pride.

Dharmguru Mohini Bihari Sharan said that Mahmud of Ghazni tried to destroy India’s integrity and sovereignty, but he ultimately failed. He added that Somnath Temple stands today as a symbol of India’s tradition, civilisation, and culture, and as a strong voice of the nation’s soul and eternal consciousness.

