Somnath Temple to host year-long Swabhiman Parv; PM Modi to attend Jan 11 events

Prabhas Patan (Gujarat), Jan 5 Year-long activities are set to take place at Somnath Temple in Gujarat to mark the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, officials said on Monday.

Many spiritual and social activities will take place in the temple premises from January 8 to 11.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Somnath Temple on January 11 to attend the Somnath Swabhiman Parv programmes.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being organised to mark 1,000 years since the first major attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026, celebrating the shrine's enduring spirit and India's cultural resilience as it was rebuilt every time after several destructions by invaders.

PM Modi initiated the observance as a symbol of faith, destruction, and rebuilding, highlighting its continuous restoration over centuries, culminating in its 1950s reconstruction and reflecting national pride and civilisational strength.

The central theme is 'Unbroken Faith', emphasising the temple's significance as a symbol of India's enduring culture and spirit despite repeated assaults.

Earlier, PM Modi, in a blog post, said that the Somnath Temple is the eternal proclamation of the Indian soul, asserting that while hate and fanaticism may have the power to destroy for a moment, faith and conviction in the power of goodness have the strength to create for eternity.

He pointed out that 2026 marks thousand years since the Somnath Temple was first attacked by the invaders in January 1026.

Recounting the history of the Somnath Temple and its destruction by invaders centuries ago, the Prime Minister said there can be no better illustration of India's indomitable civilisational spirit than Somnath, which continues to stand tall despite repeated attacks and immense adversity.

Recalling the period when Somnath, revered by millions, was attacked by foreign invaders, PM Modi said their agenda was destruction rather than devotion. Calling 2026 a significant year for the shrine, he pointed out that it would mark 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple.

He added that another important milestone would be completed in 2026, marking 75 years since the restored temple was opened to devotees.

