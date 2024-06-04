Son-in-law avenges AICC President Kharge’s 2019 defeat in Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 4 Radhakrishna, son-in-law of the AICC President has avenged Mallikarjun Kharge’s defeat in the 2019 General Election by emerging victorious from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

He defeated BJP candidate, Dr. Umesh G Jadhav by a margin of 27,205 votes.

Radhakrishna polled 6,52,321 votes against Jadhav who got 6,25,116 votes.

Kalaburagi was one of the high-profile constituencies in the state.

Kharge’s son, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge stayed at the constituency throughout and strategised for the victory of Radhakrishna.

The victory was important for the Kharge family to maintain its stature at the national level.

Jadhav was known as a giant killer as he had defeated Kharge in the 2019 General Election.

Radhakrishna has the reputation of being a humble and approachable person.

He took care of all affairs of Mallikarjun Kharge in Karnataka.

