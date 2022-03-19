Son in USA watches live video of father being beaten up in Indore over old feud, Google comes to rescue

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Kailash Chandra Parik, 63, runs a transport business. He was sitting outside the office around 2 am on Thursday. He was interacting on a video call with his son Ankit, who lives in California, USA. At that time, an acquaintance came to him and argued with Kailash Chandra Parik. The argument escalated to the point that the accused started beating Kailash Chandra Parik. Kailash Chandra's son, who saw the incident on a live camera, immediately went to Google and searched the Indore police's number and called the police and informed them that his father was being beaten. Police rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the accused beating Kailash Chandra, the staff came to his rescue but the accused did not spare anyone. The accused beat Kailash Chandra to death. Ankit was watching all this live. By the time the police reached the spot, the accused had beaten up Kailash Chandra and fled.

Police took Kailash Chandra to the hospital for treatment, but they have registered a case against the boy and started further investigation. Police are currently searching for the accused. However, the boy, who was in US at the time, reported the matter to the police. Police are investigating the incident and it has come to light that there is an old business dispute between accused man and Kailash Chandra Parik.