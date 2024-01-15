Son living abroad, UP Police & LMC perform last rites of ex-surgeon in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 15 In a gesture of humanity, a team from the Lucknow Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) carried out the cremation of a former eye surgeon, Dr Vishwanath Vajpayee, 72,

The last rites were performed on Sunday.

Vajpayee lived in the LDA Colony. He passed away after a prolonged illness due to old age. His son, residing in the US, sought assistance from the police in the absence of any male members present for the last rites.

“The family members, including his wife Ranjana Vajpayee, 70, and daughter Aditi, 35, required help due to the absence of any male member in the family for the last rites,” said Jitendra Kumar, Krishna Nagar station house officer.

“Necessary arrangements were made for the deceased’s last rites, and with the assistance of Municipal Corporation employees, the body was transported to the electric cremation centre in Lucknow.

Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh was also present during the proceedings. The son of the deceased, residing abroad, was informed about his father’s demise through his relatives,” the police officer said.

