Sonali Phogat was forcefully drugged by personal assistant, confirms Goa Police

In a shocking revelation, day after the Goa Police registered a murder case into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, they said on Friday that she was drugged at a party by her two associates who have been now named as accused in the case. Goa Police chief IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made her drink it.

Addressing a press conference, IGP Omvir Singh said that "Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it..."Adding more, IGP Singh said that both the accused have arrested and will be sent with a team to various locations to get further evidence.Earlier on Thursday, Phogat's family members gave their consent for the postmortem with the condition that the procedure should be captured in video footage.On 23 August, Phogat – also a Bigg Boss 14 contestant – was declared brought dead to St Anthony Hospital in Goa's Anjuna. Initially, police suspected that she died of a suspected heart attack.Confirming Sonali's death on August 23 morning, the police official said, "She was staying in a hotel in Anjuna (North Goa). Today morning she was brought dead in the hospital. We are forming a panel of doctors and we will do the further preliminary examination and other things."Phogat, who first found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. Doctors had said prima facie she died of a heart attack.



