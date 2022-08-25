Sonali Phogat’s brother alleges she was raped and blackmailed by her colleagues

Sonali Phogat's brother has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates."She had been threatened, she was scared. Something had been added to her food after she complained of restlessness. It's a murder... I want justice for her," Rinku Phogat, brother of Sonali Phogat said and demanded an FIR before his sister's post-mortem.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state police were conducting a detailed investigation into the death of Phogat.Considering the opinion of doctors and Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh, it preliminary looks like she died due to a heart attack, Sawant told reporters.

However, Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant's younger brother Rinku Dhaka has alleged that his late sister was earlier raped by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder and suspects that the two might have killed her. Rinku has also accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder of blackmaling her by making videos of the heinous act. Sonali's brother reportedly said that she had called her mother, sister and younger brother-in-law Aman on that ill-fated night and told them that Sudhir gave her something in the food due to which she is getting restless. . The family also alleged that the Goa police has yet not filed an FIR in the case.

