Sonam Raghuvanshi Claimed She Was Drugged and Brought to Ghazipur, Says Top Cop on Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

Wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam, arrested for allegedly killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The couple who were reported missing on May 23 turned into a murder angle after the investigation, after police found Raja's body in a gorge on June 2, and the search continued for the accused wife, Sonam.

A week later, Sonam, who was missing, reached the Ghazipur police station in Uttar Pradesh to register a complaint. Revealing the chilling details on the murder case, Amitabh Yash, UP Police's Additional Director General (Law and Order), said that Sonam claimed that "She was drugged and brought to Ghazipur" to present herself as the victim, reported NDTV, quoting ADG Amitabh Yash.

The top cop, Amitabh Yash, said that Sonam informed her family that she was at a dhaba on the Ghazipur-Varanasi road. After this, her family sought help from the Madhya Pradesh police, who informed the local police, leading to Sonam's arrest.

Also Read | Did Sonam Raghuvanshi's affair lead to her husband Raja's murder?

Yash said, "Sonam presented herself as a victim before the police, claiming she was drugged and brought to Ghazipur. She informed her family about this, knowing the police would eventually reach her. Around 3 am on Monday, she told her family that she was at a dhaba on the Ghazipur-Varanasi road. Her family immediately contacted the Madhya Pradesh police, who informed the local police, leading to Sonam's arrest. She was sent for a medical checkup and then to a One-Stop Centre. The Meghalaya police are now interrogating her and completing legal formalities."

Patna, Bihar: Sonam Raghuvanshi, currently in custody at Phulwari Sharif Police Station, is seen resting her head on the table pic.twitter.com/F37wPXO9WV — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

Meghalaya Police gets three-day transit remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi. She is currently in custody at Phulwari Sharif Police Station and was seen resting her head on the table. ASI (Phulwari Sharif Police Station) Surendra Kumar said, "Meghalaya Police has arrived. There are around 5–6 personnel, including senior officials. A woman constable is currently questioning her (Sonam Raghuvanshi)."

Meghalaya police suspected that she was in an extramarital affair that led to the killing of Raja during their honeymoon. She planned his murder on the direction of her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and surrendered under pressure on June 8. Both were later arrested.

"Sonam is a poor planner. She lacked knowledge of police procedures and thought she could escape by posing as a victim, but she failed," said Yash.