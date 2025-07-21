Sonam Raghuvanshi Shows No Remorse, Blends in With Inmates; How Is Raja’s Murder Mastermind Living in Jail?

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of plotting her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder during their honeymoon in Shillong, has now spent over a month in jail. Arrested on June 21, Sonam is currently under judicial custody as an undertrial prisoner. Surprisingly, she has shown no emotional breakdown or remorse since her incarceration. Jail authorities say Sonam maintains a quiet profile and avoids talking about her case or personal life. Her calm demeanor and adaptability have raised questions about her mental state. Despite the gravity of her alleged crime, she has adjusted quickly to life behind bars.

In the past month, Sonam has not received a single visitor — neither her parents nor siblings have come to see her. Prison authorities confirm that she has not expressed any desire to speak to or meet her family. Her detachment is so stark that she doesn’t even mention them during conversations with fellow inmates or staff. She has made no effort to communicate via phone, a facility available to her. Despite the isolation, Sonam shows no signs of regret or longing, maintaining a distant and composed exterior.

Inside the jail, Sonam follows a disciplined routine like every other female inmate. She wakes up on time, abides by the daily schedule, and participates in the morning line-up. For now, she has not been assigned any official work due to her status as an undertrial. Still, authorities plan to involve her in sewing and skill development sessions soon. Housed near the jail warden’s office, Sonam shares her cell with two other women. Among 496 total inmates in the facility, she is the 20th female prisoner and is under constant 24x7 CCTV surveillance.

Despite the silence around her case inside the jail, Sonam is reported to have mingled well with fellow inmates. She keeps to herself when it comes to her past but interacts socially when needed. Authorities confirm that she doesn’t discuss her husband’s murder or her relationship with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha. She has even grown accustomed to the prison's atmosphere, calling no attention to herself. The administration has granted her access to television, and she spends part of her day watching it. Sonam's jail life, so far, reflects a strange mix of detachment and adjustment.