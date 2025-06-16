Sonam Raghuwanshi Seen Trekking With Husband Raja in Meghalaya Hours Before His Murder (Watch Video)

A new video has surfaced showing Raja Raghuwanshi and Sonam Raghuwanshi walking together during their honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. In the video, Sonam is seen walking ahead while Raja follows behind her. The video was unintentionally recorded by a tourist named Dev Singh. The couple was captured on camera while exploring Meghalaya. The footage was taken on May 23 when Dev Singh was walking towards the Double Decker Root Bridge. He later shared the video on social media.

“I was travelled to Meghalaya double decker root bridge on 23rd May 2025 and recorded videos. Yesterday I was checking videos and I have found recording of the Indore couple, it was around 9:45am in the morning when we were going down and couple were going up after stayed night in nogriat village. I think this was the last recording of the couple and sonam was wearing the same white shirt which was found near Raja. I hope this will also help Meghalaya police in connecting the dots,” said Dev Singh.

He added, “Everytime i watched Raja in the video, I felt very bad about him. He was looking normal but unaware of what will be waiting for him. I have another video in which another 3 people from Indore can also be seen who were started trip 20 min before the couple and captured by police.”

Singh has appealed for the video to be shared with the Meghalaya Police and requested that it not be used without his permission.

Raja and Sonam were married on May 11 and travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. Raja went missing on May 23 in East Khasi Hills. Ten days later, his body was found in a deep gorge near Sohra, also known as Cherrapunjee. Police arrested Sonam from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on June 9. She was held along with five others including her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three suspected contract killers, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.

According to media reports, the murder plot was planned months earlier in Indore. Investigators believe Kushwaha was the mastermind, and Sonam played an active role. The accused reportedly received Rs 50,000 for the killing and travel costs.