Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis Detained Again After Release; Indefinite Fast Continues

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 residents of Ladakh were detained once more after being released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, while their indefinite fast continues at the police station, officials reported on Wednesday.

According to a senior police officer who spoke to PTI, Wangchuk and the other detained Ladakhis were initially allowed to leave on Tuesday night. However, they insisted on marching towards the central part of Delhi, which led to their detention once again.

Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with few others while others have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations, he added.

Wangchuk and his companions were detained by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders while attempting to enter the national capital to advocate for their demands. He was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra,' which started from Leh a month ago.

It was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation over the last four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and others.

