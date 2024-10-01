Sonam Wangchuk Detained: Delhi Police Hold Climate Activist and Supporters at Singhu Border

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night. Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed at Delhi borders, said Delhi Police.

Wangchuk also took to X to inform about his detention. "I AM BEING DETAINED... along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of hundreds, some say 1,000. Many elderly men & women in their 80s and a few dozen Army veterans... Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu's Samadhi... in the largest democracy in the world, the mother of democracy... Hai Ram!" the climate activist posted on X.

Wangchuk and other volunteers were embarking on a foot march from Leh to New Delhi to urge the Centre to resume dialogue with Ladakh's leadership regarding their demands. One of their key demands is for Ladakh to be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, granting law-making powers to the local population to protect their land and cultural identity.

Wangchuk and around 75 volunteers started their foot march from Leh on September 1. Earlier, Wangchuk stated that they were on a mission to remind the government to fulfil the promise it made five years ago. "We are on a mission to remind the government to fulfil the promise it made to us five years ago," he said on September 14 when the foot march reached Himachal Pradesh.

Wangchuk has been advocating for statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which grants special rights to tribal communities, and stronger ecological protections for Ladakh.

Previously, Sonam Wangchuk completed a nine-day fast in Leh, which he undertook to draw the authorities' attention to the importance of safeguarding Ladakh's fragile mountain ecology and indigenous people. After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.