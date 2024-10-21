Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast After Home Ministry Assures Meeting with Ladakh Groups on December 3

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and fellow protesters ended their fast on Monday after the Ministry of Home Affairs assured them that discussions regarding Ladakh's demands would resume in December.

The activists have been advocating for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh to protect the region's cultural and environmental heritage.

Wangchuk and other activists were on an indefinite fast, calling for a meeting with the country's top leadership. Joint Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Prashant Lokhande, met with the activists at Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi, where they have been on an indefinite fast since October 6. During the meeting, Lokhande handed them a letter from the home ministry, stating that the high-powered committee, which was previously holding talks with representatives from Ladakh, will reconvene on December 3. Following this assurance, Wangchuk and his supporters decided to break their fast.

After the meeting, Independent MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan, said, "First, I would like to thank Sonam Wangchuk and the people who came here (Delhi) from Leh for the future of Ladakh. It is a matter of happiness that dialogues have now started happening. I hope meaningful talks happen and keep on happening till there is a solution regarding Ladakh issues."

Wangchuk expressed hope for positive and honest discussions, saying, "We are happy that we are ending this hunger strike on the 16th day. The Joint Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs has given us a letter regarding our demands...We are hopeful that there are positive talks and I do not have to go on a hunger strike for this same issue again...I thank the people of country who supported this hunger strike."

Wangchuk led the 'Delhi Chalo Padayatra', which started in Leh a month ago. The march was organized by the Leh Apex Body, which, along with the KDA, has been advocating for statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the establishment of a public service commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

