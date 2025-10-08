Sonam Wangchuk's wife meets him in Jodhpur jail, vows legal challenge

Jaipur, Oct 8 Climate activist and social worker Sonam Wangchuk, who has been in Jodhpur Central Jail for the past 11 days, was visited by his wife Geetanjali for the first time since his arrest.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, and she was accompanied by lawyer Ritam Khare.

Geetanjali shared an update on social media platform X, saying: “Met @Wangchuk66 today with @RitamKhare and got the detention order which we will challenge. His spirit is undaunted. His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity. #SatyamevaJayate #FreeSonamWangchuk”.

She confirmed that Wangchuk remains strong in spirit and committed to fighting for Ladakh's rights. She also expressed gratitude to supporters across the country.

Wangchuk was detained on September 24 under the National Security Act (NSA) after violence erupted in Ladakh during protests, which resulted in four deaths and nearly two dozen injuries. A BJP office was set ablaze, and several police officers were injured during the clashes. The Ladakh administration has accused Wangchuk of inciting violence, promoting self-immolation, and financial irregularities.

Before Geetanjali's visit, his elder brother Tsetan Dorjay and Mustafa Haji, legal advisor to the Leh Apex Body, also met him in jail.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and Ladakh administration, questioning the grounds for Wangchuk’s continued detention.

The court asked why he could not be released immediately.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Geetanjali in court, requested that the arrest order be shared with the family and that permission be granted for a jail visit.

The court stated that the matter would only be considered if a formal request to meet was denied.

A long-time advocate for climate action and indigenous rights, Wangchuk’s arrest has sparked national debate. The next hearing is scheduled for October 14, while authorities maintain that tough action is necessary against those involved in the recent violence.

