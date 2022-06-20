Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening, after undergoing treatment for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract following a Covid-19 infection, party MP Jairam Ramesh informed.“Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home,” Ramesh tweeted in both Hindi and English.

The Congress president was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues.Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said she will be in the hospital for a few days.Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.Sonia Gandhi (75) tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

