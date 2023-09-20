Sonia Gandhi extends support to Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Congress leader has supported the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. Speaking in the House, she said, "I support the Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan. I stand in support of the Women's Reservation Bill." She added that the Bill must be implemented right away with a sub-clause for OBCs, SCs and STs. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal kicked off the discussion on 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, which seeks to bring in 33% reservation for women in the lower House and all state Legislative Assemblies. He stated that the Bill was an important step in women’s empowerment and “shows the way to the world”. As Sonia Gandhi opened the debate for the Opposition on the women's reservation Bill, she stated that the Congress party supports it.

The Women's Reservation Bill that seeks to provide 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced in the Lok Sabha today in the ongoing special session of Parliament. Calling September 19 a "historic day", Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Opposition to unanimously pass the Bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' - that has been hanging for nearly three decades. "On this historic occasion in the new Parliament building, as the first proceeding of the House, the beginning of all the Parliamentarians opening gateways for women power is being done with this crucial decision," Prime Minister Modi said in Lok Sabha.PM Modi announced that his government is "bringing an important constitutional amendment bill", taking forward "our resolve of women-led development""Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will further empower our democracy," said PM Modi. "There have been many debates in the past regarding women's reservation... and I appeal to lawmakers to support the bill," the Prime Minister said. The bill, once approved, will see the number of women MPs in Lok Sabha go up to 181 from the current 82, Meghwal said.



