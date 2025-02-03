Sonia Gandhi Faces Breach of Privilege Motion by BJP MPs Over Derogatory Remarks on President Droupadi Murmu

A group of BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday filed a breach of parliamentary privilege motion against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of using "derogatory and slanderous language" while referring to President Droupadi Murmu during her address to a joint session of Parliament last week.

The MPs claimed that the comments were intended to "lower the dignity of the highest office."

The notice stated, "We express our deep dismay over the recent unparliamentary, derogatory, and demeaning remarks made by Sonia Gandhi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), against the President of India, which call for serious consideration and disciplinary action."

On Friday, following President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament at the start of the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi referred to the President as a "poor thing." She remarked that the President appeared to be very tired and said, "by the end, she could hardly speak, the poor thing."