Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress Leader Taken to Hospital in Shimla; Condition Stable

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was taken to a hospital in Shimla on Saturday after experiencing minor health issues, officials said. She is currently in the city for a personal visit and was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for a routine check-up, according to Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been brought to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla for routine health check-up due to some minor health issues. Doctors are examining her. She is stable. Details awaited: Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor… pic.twitter.com/As7QsoWsNe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

“Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been brought to IGMC for routine health check-up due to some minor health issues. Doctors are examining her. She is stable,” Chauhan said as quoted by ANI.

This comes more than three months after Gandhi was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for stomach-related issues.

The 78-year-old former MP from Rae Bareli did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. She was later elected to the Rajya Sabha. Her son, Rahul Gandhi, won the Rae Bareli seat and is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.