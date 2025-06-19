Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Former Congress President Discharged from Hospital After Treatment for Abdominal Infection

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday. The 78-year-old senior Congress leader had been under medical supervision since June 15, receiving treatment for an abdominal infection. Dr. Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital’s board, confirmed that Sonia Gandhi’s condition is now stable.“She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis," he said.

Senior doctors involved in her care, including Dr. S. Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav, stated that Sonia Gandhi responded well to the prescribed treatment. “Her condition has improved, and she will be closely monitored as an outpatient," they said in a joint statement. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the gastroenterology department of the hospital on Sunday and underwent a course of medication to manage the infection. Earlier this month, Sonia also went for check-up at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla, going home after that. This came after the former Congress president complained of restlessness after her visit to the city. Dr Aman Chauhan, deputy medical superintendent at the Shimla hospital, said she had been brought for a routine check-up.

