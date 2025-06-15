Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised at Delhi's Ganga Ram After Health Deteriorates

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after her health condition reportedly worsened on Sunday (June 15) due to a stomach-related ailment, ANI reported, citing an official hospital statement. “Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She has been admitted to the gastro department due to a stomach-related problem and is under observation,” the statement read.

This is the second health-related episode in recent weeks. Earlier in June, Gandhi had been brought to Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital after she experienced restlessness during a visit to the hill city. At the time, Dr. Aman Chauhan, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC, stated that it was a routine check-up and confirmed she was stable, though her blood pressure was slightly elevated.

Sonia Gandhi has had a history of periodic medical evaluations. In September 2022, she travelled to the United States for a deferred medical check-up that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. That trip led her to miss a significant portion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Before her departure, she played a key role in a major organisational overhaul within the Congress party.

Her recent hospitalisation has once again drawn attention to her health, prompting well-wishes from party members and supporters. No official update has been issued yet on the expected duration of her stay or further treatment plans.