Sonia Gandhi hospitalised due to Covid-related issues

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, 75, was Sunday rushed to the emergency department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi “owing to Covid related issues”, the party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. She is in a stable condition, according to sources at the hospital. “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues.

She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” tweeted Surjewala.Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for the Covid-19 on June 2 and had sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it for questioning in a money-laundering case.Officials on Friday, June 10, had said that the agency, which investigates financial crimes, has issued fresh summons to the Sonia Gandhi to appear before it for questioning on June 23.