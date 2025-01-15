Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress party’s new HQ in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 15 Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the new Congress Headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan', in the national capital on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders, and party workers from across the country. During the ceremony, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag at the newly constructed headquarters.

The new headquarters is located at 9A, Kotla Road and marks a key moment in the history of the grand old party which has operated from the 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years.

The Congress party described the new headquarters as a monument rooted in the principles of democracy, nationalism, secularism, inclusive development, and social justice.

“Cherishing the 140-year-old glorious history of the Congress, the walls here narrate the saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle, and patriotism. With new energy, resolve, and confidence, the Congress is ready to shape India’s bright future, ensure people's participation, and hoist the flag of justice,” the party stated in a post on X.

The party further emphasized that the building symbolizes service, harmony, dedication, and patriotism.

Kharge said, “Congress party’s new headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’ has been built on the foundation of Democracy, Nationalism, Secularism, Inclusive Development and Social Justice. Symbolising the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress, the walls here narrate the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism.”

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are inaugurating our new headquarters at a very significant time. It’s symbolic that yesterday, the RSS chief stated India didn’t achieve true independence in 1947 but only after the Ram Mandir was built. This building is not ordinary - it has emerged from the soil of our country, representing the hard work and sacrifices of millions. The fruit of the freedom movement was our Constitution, which Mohan Bhagwat implicitly criticized, suggesting it doesn’t symbolize our freedom. This party has always stood for a particular set of values, which are reflected in this building.”

The headquarters, named Indira Bhawan in honour of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was under construction for over 15 years.

At least 400 prominent Congress leaders attended the inauguration, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Permanent and Special Invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, MPs from both Houses, former Chief Ministers, ex-PCC Presidents, former CLP Leaders, and former Union Ministers.

