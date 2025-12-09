Sonia Gandhi is guiding force for Telangana’s ambitious vision: CM Revanth Reddy on CPP leader's 79th birthday

Hyderabad, Dec 9 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called CPP leader Sonia Gandhi the fountainhead for the success of Telangana and said that she continues to be the inspiring and guiding force for the state’s ambitious vision.

On the occasion of Sonia Gandhi’s 79th birthday, he said that her greatest contribution was to ensure separate statehood for Telangana after decades of struggle.

“She is the fountainhead for the success of Telangana, and continues to serve as an inspiring and guiding force for achieving all our goals and the ambitious vision – Telangana Rising 2047,” he said.

While greeting Sonia Gandhi, he prayed that she continues to “bless & guide us so we may serve the people of Telangana better every day, in every way.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka greeted Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. He said that she breathed life into the dreams of four and a half crore Telangana people.

He stated that the political resolve she demonstrated and the fact that the state of Telangana was made possible through her inspiration stands eternally etched in the heart of every person in Telangana.

The Deputy CM said with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, Telangana is racing further along the path of development. “We must all strive together to achieve a Telangana of social justice, equality, and peaceful prosperity,” he said.

Telangana state Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud also conveyed his birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi and said that her leadership and unwavering values remain a guiding light for millions. “Wishing you a year filled with peace, strength, and joy,” he posted on X.

“Heartfelt greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. Your leadership, resilience and deep conviction in inclusive, people-centric governance remain guiding forces for all of us in the Congress family. Wishing you a year filled with good health and peace,” posted IT and Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

“Fulfilling the six-decade-long aspiration of our people… Breathing life into the hopes of four crore citizens of Telangana… Forever honoured in our hearts as the cherished architect of our State… Our respectful birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, whose unwavering commitment, moral courage, and profound compassion made the formation of Telangana a reality. May she be blessed abundantly with good health, peace, and enduring strength to continue inspiring the nation with her service,” wrote Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin also greeted the former Congress president. “Warm birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi ji. May Allah bless you with health, peace and strength. Your steadfast commitment to protecting our democracy and the rights of every Indian continues to inspire,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh state Congress president Y.S. Sharmila has also greeted Sonia Gandhi. “On this special day, I extend my warmest 79th birthday wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Madam, your unwavering commitment to democratic values, social justice, and inclusive growth continues to inspire millions across the nation. May you be blessed with good health, strength, and happiness always. I wish you many more years, to guide us all with grace, wisdom, and compassion,” she wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor