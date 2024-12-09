Sonia Gandhi Linked To Group Financed By George Soros Foundation: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of having ties to an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly supported the notion of Kashmir as an independent nation. In a series of posts on X, the ruling party claimed this association highlights the influence of foreign entities in India's internal matters.

Amid the US' denial of BJP's allegations regarding its support for attempts to destabilize India, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey announced plans to pose 10 questions to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on the matter.

He said the media portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hungarian-American businessman have colluded with the Opposition to ruin India's economy and defame the Modi government. The BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is associated with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the party said.

"This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," it said.