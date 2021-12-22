Sonia Gandhi meets Cong Lok Sabha MPs in Parliament today

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met the party's Lok Sabha MPs in Parliament and discussed the issues taken up by them during the Winter Session.

The Interim President also asked MPs to take the national issues to the people in their respective constituencies.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today met with top members of his cabinet in the Parliament to discuss various issues and the government's strategy.

Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others.

The winter session is scheduled to culminate on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor