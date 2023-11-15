Sonia Gandhi on personal visit to Jaipur to avoid air pollution in Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Nov 14 Amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is on a personal visit to Rajasthan's Jaipur to avoid pollution.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, "Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Smt. Sonia Gandhi is in Jaipur for the next few days to avoid the air pollution in New Delhi. It is a purely personal visit."

He said that Rahul Gandhi will be based in Jaipur and campaign in Chhattisgarh on November 15 and in Rajasthan on November 16, 19, 21 and 22.

The air quality dropped to a 'very poor' category on Tuesday.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 370 (very poor) in the city.

