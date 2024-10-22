Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka lands in Mysuru ahead of nomination filing; warmly received by K’taka CM & Dy CM

Mysuru, Oct 22 The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Mysuru city in Karnataka on Tuesday ahead of the filing of nomination from the Wayanad seat in neighbouring Kerala state.

Priyanka Gandhi will file her nomination on Wednesday.

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka received a warm welcome at the Mysore Airport by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in charge Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and other senior Congress leaders were also present to receive Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress party has stated that on Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi will be filing her nomination for the Wayanad parliamentary by-elections.

On Wednesday, at 11 AM the party planned a nomination roadshow from the New Bus Stand, Kalpetta in Kerala.

At 11.45 AM, Priyanka Gandhi will make a public address at Gudalai, opposite KWA office, Kalpetta.

At 12.30 PM Priyanka will file the nomination at the Collectorate, Kalpetta. Kalpetta is located 138.3 kilometres from Mysuru city.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present during the filing of papers.

"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi," Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said in a post in X on Tuesday.

"I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament," he added.

Rahul will also join Priyanka Gandhi in a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand.

Urging people to join them, Rahul Gandhi said, "Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love."

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been the Congress general secretary for a few years now, will make her electoral debut from the Wayanad seat, a constituency earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor