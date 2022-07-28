Sonia Gandhi tells Smriti Irani to 'shut up' in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and BJP Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday got into a heated argument during the Lok Sabha. According to India Today after the Lok Sabha was adjourned at 12 noon, Sonia Gandhi was having a conversation with BJP leader Rama Devi, while in the middle Smriti Irani intervened.

After which Congress leader Sonia Gandhi got angry on Irani and told her 'not to talk to her.'

However, Irani on Thursday also slammed Adhir Chowdhury for his 'Ratrapatni' remark, she said "The Congressman knew that to address the President of India this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents. He (Adhir Chowdhury) knew that to demean the president in such a fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country."

"Adhir Chowdhury addressed her as Rashtrapatni knowing well that this humiliates the highest constitutional post. The country knows that the Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," Smriti Irani said.