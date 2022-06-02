Sonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is reported to have contracted corona. Meanwhile, it is learned that Priyanka Gandhi (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) has also come in contact with her. Priyanka Gandhi had returned from Lucknow tour after Sonia Gandhi's report was positive. She has not got her self tested yet.

According to Congress sources, Sonia Gandhi had met a number of leaders in the last few days. Some of those leaders have contracted the corona. Sonia Gandhi is showing mild symptoms of corona. She had been suffering from fever for some days. Her covid report came back positive.

Sonia Gandhi has isolated herself after the Corona report came back positive. She also appealed to all those who came in contact with her to take care. In the last few days, Priyanka Gandhi has been with Sonia Gandhi. So, as soon as Sonia Gandhi got the news of corona infection, she canceled her Lucknow tour. She has returned to Delhi.

