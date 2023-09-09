Sonia's letter to PM reminds him of BJP's promise on quota bill

New Delhi, Sep 9 Considering retrieving the Women’s Reservation Bill from cold storage, the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, urging his party to pass the legislation, given their majority in Lok Sabha.

Already cleared in Rajya Sabha in 2010, this bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent representation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

“I am writing to request you to take advantage of your majority in the Lok Sabhato now get the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the lower house as well,” she wrote, assuring Congress’ support and adding that this bill would be a significant step in the direction ofwomenempowerment.

It was on March 8, 2016, on the occasion of International Women’s Day that the Congress supremo made a strong pitch for this “long awaited” bill.

"The long awaited Women's Reservation Bill requires the government's attention," she said in Lok Sabha, adding pertinently that "the Congress is proud to have given the first and only woman Prime Minister", referring to Indira Gandhi.

BJP, along with Congress and Left parties supported this bill despite opposition by some regional parties.

Calling out on the NDA government’s "minimum government, maximum governance" dictum, Sonia Gandhi criticised, saying that "maximum governance means giving women their due." She pointed out that the notion of "maximum governance" is inclusive of "preserving the social and communal fabric" of the nation, which " involves the expansion of scope of debate without retaliation and retribution".

Although this bill was first tabled in Lok Sabha as the 81st Amendment Bill in September 1996 by the then Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led United Front government, it failed to get the approval of the House and lapsed with the dissolution of the session.

A dramatic scene happened in 1998, when Law Minister M. Thambidurai introduced the bill on behalf of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the 12th Lok Sabha.An RJD MP went to the well of the House, grabbed the bill and tore it to bits. As expected, the bill lapsed again.

Even though the bill was reintroduced in 1999, 2002 and 2003, with the collective support of Congress, the BJP and the Left parties, it failed to receive requisite votes to become a law.

Later,Manmohan Singh-led UPA-I government tabled the billin the Rajya Sabha where it was passed with 186-1 votes on March 9, 2010,amid protests by some regional parties and collective support of the Congress, BJP and Left parties. But since it was left pending in the Lower House, it lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.

A long history of persistent endeavours

