Sonowal reviews preparedness ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Assam

Guwahati, Dec 14 Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reviewed the preparations at Namrup in Assam ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on December 21, during which he will lay the foundation stone of a landmark Rs 11,000-crore Ammonia-Urea fertiliser project.

Sonowal inspected the site earmarked for the foundation stone ceremony as well as the venue for the Prime Minister’s public rally, taking stock of arrangements for the high-profile programme that is expected to draw a massive turnout from across Upper Assam and neighbouring districts.

Following the inspection, the Union Minister held a meeting with party workers and members of the public at the rally venue. The meeting was attended by Assam Cabinet Ministers Prasanta Phukan and Jogen Mohan, Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, MLAs and senior party functionaries.

Speaking to reporters here, Sonowal underlined the importance of the upcoming project for the region’s agrarian economy. He said the Rs 11,000-crore fertiliser complex would mark a new chapter in the agricultural development of the North East, strengthening fertiliser availability and boosting farmer confidence.

The Minister added that all arrangements were being meticulously planned to ensure the Prime Minister’s visit becomes a memorable and historic occasion for the people of Assam.

The Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup will be developed by Assam Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (AVFCCL) as a major joint venture. The Government of Assam holds the largest equity stake of 40 per cent, while National Fertilisers Limited, Oil India Limited, Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited and Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited are key partner PSUs.

With an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, the facility is aimed at meeting the fertiliser needs of farmers across Assam and the wider North Eastern region. Once commissioned, it will be the single largest urea-producing unit in the North East.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Assam is part of a two-day programme. On December 20, he will inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, before travelling to Namrup on December 21 for the foundation stone ceremony and public rally.

A senior official said preparations are underway on multiple fronts, including security, infrastructure, logistics and crowd management, to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

