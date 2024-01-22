Sonu Nigam sings verses from Ramcharitmanas at Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 22 Well known singer Sonu Nigam sang verses from the Ramcharitmanas ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

He won an applause for his rendition of ‘Raghukul reet sada chali aayi” and the saints, in particular, were seen clapping to the rhythm.

Sonu set the spiritual mood for the event and ended his performance with Jai Shri Ram.

Anuradha Paudwal also gave a rendition on the occasion.

