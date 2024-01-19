Soon to be Parents Push for Cesarean Deliveries on Ram Mandir Inauguration Day

Many expectant mothers have requested for caesarean section deliveries on January 22, coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.Influenced by the belief that babies born on that day will be imbued with the qualities that define"Maryada Purushottam", prospective parents and their family members are requesting obstetricians to have Caesarean section deliveries scheduled for the day, with some even ready to name the newborn Rama if it's a boy. Ankita Agarwal, 28, from Shanti Nagar, is looking forward to welcoming her baby on the auspicious day. "It is indeed a blessing," said Ankita, adding, it will be her first issue.

As many as nine of our patients have requested to have their deliveries scheduled on the auspicious day," Dr Gaana Sreenivas, an obstetrician with a leading private hospital in the city, said.Dr Vidya V Bhat, medical director at Radhakrishna Multi-Speciality Hospital, Bengaluru, said she had received two requests for scheduling deliveries on Jan 22. "Both the patients have completed 38 weeks of pregnancy. One of them had her due date on Jan 31. In case she has an emergency, such as water discharge, we may have to perform the C-section before the scheduled date," she said. "Another patient of mine wants a normal delivery on Jan 22. We will admit her on Jan 21 and attempt to induce labour."However, not every obstetrician is in favour of entertaining such requests.

According to Hindu astrology, January 22 aligns with Abhijit Muhurat, starting at 11:51 am local time and ending at 12:33 pm. It is an auspicious time for Hindus as Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasur during this period. As per Hindu mythology, this period removes negative energies from one's life. On January 22, the Mrigashira Nakshatra, considered a good omen for the consecration ceremony, will begin at 03:52 am and last until 04:58 am on January 23.