‘Sorry’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences and support to the family of a trainee doctor who was sexually assaulted and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. In a statement on Wednesday, she expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victim's family during this tragic time.

Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry, Mamata Banerjee said in a post X.

আজ তৃণমূল ছাত্র পরিষদের প্রতিষ্ঠা দিবসটিকে আমি উৎসর্গ করছি আমাদের সেই বোনটিকে, যাঁকে আমরা কয়েক দিন আগে আর জি কর হাসপাতালে মর্মান্তিকভাবে হারিয়ে শোকাহত।



আর জি করে আমাদের সেই যে বোনকে নির্মমভাবে নির্যাতন করে হত্যা করা হয়েছিল, তাঁর পরিবারের প্রতি আন্তরিকতম সমবেদনা জানিয়ে এবং… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 28, 2024

Students, youth have a great social role. It is the task of student society to give the dream of a new day by keeping the society and culture awake and to inspire everyone around with the bright vows of a new day. My appeal to all of them today, be encouraged in this effort, stay committed. My dear students, stay well, stay healthy, stay committed to a bright future, she further stated.

Also Read| Bengal Bandh: Shops Remain Closed, Bus Services Affected as BJP Calls 12-Hour Shutdown Today

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has ignited nationwide outrage. Since the incident, numerous protests have erupted across the country, demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was discovered deceased in the hospital's seminar hall.

