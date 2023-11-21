Sourav Ganguly becomes new brand ambassador of West Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 21 Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday became the new brand ambassador of West Bengal.

Ganguly's name as the brand ambassador of the state was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inaugural session of the seventh edition of Bengal Global Business Summit here on Tuesday.

She also handed over the appointment letter to the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, it was not clear whether Ganguly would be the new brand ambassador replacing superstar Shah Rukh Khan from that chair or both will continue in a parallel manner.

Even the other members of the state cabinet or senior bureaucrats were unable to give any specific clarification in the matter.

Thanking the Chief Minister, Ganguly also invited industrialists to make big ticket investments in the state, which, according to him, has emerged as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the country.

While delivering her address at the inaugural session of the summit, the Chief Minister said that certain political parties are trying to create a “negative narrative” about the state government. “These are just negative propaganda to put the state in bad light. There is no violence in West Bengal. For me there is no place for negativity in the state.”

However, the opposition has ridiculed the Chief Minister’s claims on no-violence and said that the recent incidents of shootout, clashes and assassinations first at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district and next at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district are examples of "how good the law and order situation in West Bengal is".

Mamata slammed the Union government for allegedly holding back the state government's dues under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

