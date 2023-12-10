Sourav Ganguly to formalise deal as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism on Dec 11

Agartala, Dec 10 Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, who was earlier appointed as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism, would formalise the agreement with the state government on Monday.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday said that the partnership is aimed to enhance tourism potentiality in Tripura by harnessing Ganguly's widespread popularity and influence to attract visitors.

He would participate in a photo shoot at two historical sites – Chobimura in southern Tripura and Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala on Tuesday.

The decision of Ganguly to embrace the role of brand ambassador for Tripura tourism is expected to shine a spotlight on the state's hidden tourist gems.

The minister said that following the state government's request, the former Indian cricket team captain expressed his willingness to be the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism and then he along with officials met him at his Kolkata residence in May.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had earlier spoken to the former ace cricketer, expressed his confidence that Ganguly's involvement will greatly benefit the tourism sector.

Saha earlier tweeted: "It's a matter of great pride that former captain of India cricket team Sourav Ganguly has accepted our proposal to be the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor