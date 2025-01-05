South Central Railway to operate 52 Sankranti special trains

Hyderabad, Jan 5 The South Central Railway will operate 52 additional special trains between various destinations to clear extra rush during Sankranti festival season.

These special trains will be operated from January 6 to January 19, connecting Hyderabad and other places in Telangana to various destinations in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Train number 07077 Charlapalli – Tirupati will depart from Charlapalli at 15.00 hrs on January 6 and reach Tirupati at 04.00 hours the next day. 07078 Tirupati – Charlapalli will depart Tirupati at 20.00 hrs on January 7 and reach Charlapalli at 08.00 the next day.

02764 Charlapalli – Tirupati will be operated on January 8, 11 and 15. On these days, the train will leave at 18.55 hrs and reach Tirupati at 07.15 hrs the next day. 02763 Tirupati – Charlapalli will be operated on January 9, 12 and 16. On all these days, the train will leave Tirupati at 16.55 hrs and reach Charlapalli at 06.00 hrs the next day.

07037 Vikarabad – Kakinada Town will depart Vikarabad at 19.40 hrs on January 13 and reach Kakinada Town at 08.30 hrs the next day. 07038 Kakinada Town – Charlapalli will depart Kakinada Town at 20.30 hrs on January 14 and reach Charlapalli at 08.30 hrs the next day.

07655 Kacheguda – Tirupati will be operated on January 9 and 16. The train will leave Kacheguda at 17.30 hrs and reach 07.30 hrs the next day. 07656 Tirupati – Kacheguda will run on January 10 and 17. It will depart Tirupati at 20.05 hrs and reach the destination at 09.30 hrs the next day.

07035 Charlapalli – Narsapur is scheduled on January 11 and 18. The departure and arrival times are 19.15 hrs and 05.50 hrs (the next day) respectively. 07036 Narsapur – Charlapalli is scheduled on January 12 and 19. It will depart Narsapur at 20.00 hrs and reach Charlapalli at 08.00 hrs the next day.

07078 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town will be operated on January 12 and 19. It will depart Secunderabad at 10.05 hrs and reach Kakinada Town at 19.30 hrs the same day. 07079 Kakinada Town – Secunderabad will also be operated on January 12 and 19. It will depart at 22.00 hrs and reach the destination at 08.30 hrs the next day.

07033 Charlapalli – Narsapur special is scheduled on January 7, 19, 13, 15 and 17. On all these days, the train will depart at 19.30 hrs and reach Narsapur at 05.50 hrs the next day.

07034 Narsapur – Charlapalli will be operated on January 8, 10, 14, 16 and 18. The departure and arrival timings are 20.00 hrs and 08.00 hrs (next day) respectively.

07031 Charlapalli – Kakinada Town will operate on January 8, 10, 12 and 14 with departure and arrival timings at 21.45 hrs and 08.30 hrs (next day) respectively. 07032 Kakinada Town – Charlapalli is scheduled on January 9, 11, 13 and 15. It will depart Kakinada Town at 20.30 hrs and reach the destination at 08.35 hrs the next day.

07487 Nanded – Kakinada Town will be operated on January 6 and 13 with departure and arrival timings of 14.25 hrs and 08.10 hrs (next day) respectively. 07488 Kakinada Town – Nanded special will run on January 7 and 14. It will depart at 18.30 hrs and reach the destination at 15.10 hrs the next day.

07025 Charlapalli – Srikakulam Rd will be operated on January 9, 12 and 14. The departure and arrival timings are 19.20 hrs and 09.00 hrs (next day) respectively. 07026 Srikakulam Rd – Charlapalli will depart at 14.45 and reach Charlapalli at 06.00 hrs (next day) on January 10, 13 and 15.

07041 Kacheguda – Srikakulam Rd will leave at 17.45 on January 7 and reach Srikakulam Rd at 09.00 hrs the next day. 07042 Srikakulam Rd – Kacheguda will leave at 14.45 hrs on January 8 and reach Kacheguda at 07.30 hrs the next day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor